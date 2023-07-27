STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

TUGN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

