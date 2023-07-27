STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
TUGN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.
