STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

STERIS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $232.44. 78,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.19. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $234.11.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

