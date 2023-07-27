Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $96.38, but opened at $92.00. Stepan shares last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 51,059 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

