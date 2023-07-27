STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $136.27 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $136.27 million and $4.82 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

