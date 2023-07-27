SSE plc (LON:SSE) Increases Dividend to GBX 67.70 Per Share

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.87) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSE Stock Performance

LON:SSE remained flat at GBX 1,807 ($23.17) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,500. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The stock has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,030.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,831.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,789.83.

Insider Activity at SSE

In other SSE news, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). Also, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSE Company Profile

SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

