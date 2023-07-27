Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.80.

Splunk stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

