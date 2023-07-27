Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Desjardins

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE SDE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.41. 83,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,547. The company has a market cap of C$755.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.45. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$16.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. Research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 1.0044743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

