Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Insider Transactions at Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,632.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,973 shares of company stock valued at $917,286 and have sold 148 shares valued at $5,328. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. State Street Corp raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

