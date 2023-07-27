Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,370 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.