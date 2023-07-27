Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Tobam grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,877. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

