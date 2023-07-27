Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $330,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.