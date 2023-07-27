Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 669,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

