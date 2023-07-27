Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $92.31. 2,419,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.