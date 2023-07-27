Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 866,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,455. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

