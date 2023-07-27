Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,032 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 12.2% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,286,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,232,000 after acquiring an additional 408,521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 2,580,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,838. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

