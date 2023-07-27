Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,088 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $67.29. 650,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,872. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

