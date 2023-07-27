Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.