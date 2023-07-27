Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.54. 2,458,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,355. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

