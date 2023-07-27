Sol-Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

