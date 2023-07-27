Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95 billion and $8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 3,222,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

