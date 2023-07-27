Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $161.45. 99,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.