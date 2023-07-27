Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 88.1% in July

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Up 7.7 %

WINR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 270,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.