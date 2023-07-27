Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.35, but opened at $59.23. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 2,095,017 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

