Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.84, but opened at $43.67. Silgan shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 1,035,158 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after buying an additional 466,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

