Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

MTUM stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.48. 318,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.29. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

