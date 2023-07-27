Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.95. 150,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

