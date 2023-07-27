Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,149 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,135. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.