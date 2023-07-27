Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 999,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

