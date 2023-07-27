Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,683 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 27,208,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,380,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

