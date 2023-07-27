Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Expands By 1,262.5%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 1,262.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. 10,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

