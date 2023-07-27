Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Declines By 96.1%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 212,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,227. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

