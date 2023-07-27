Short Interest in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Drops By 25.0%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Rover Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 318,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $998.47 million, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.53.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
