Short Interest in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Drops By 25.0%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rover Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 318,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $998.47 million, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

