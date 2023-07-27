Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Increases By 2,966.7%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
