Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Increases By 2,966.7%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

