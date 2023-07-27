Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Decreases By 26.0%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 27,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,604. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

