Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Rises By 1,700.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYNO stock remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

