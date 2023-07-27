Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Drops By 51.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 5,301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brilliance China Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

