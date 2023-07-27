Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Drops By 51.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 5,301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brilliance China Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brilliance China Automotive
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.