Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Increases By 750.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.57.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BESIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Recommended Stories

