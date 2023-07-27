Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Outperform” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.49.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 15.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

