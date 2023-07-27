Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) vs. Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Critical Survey

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shift Technologies and Inchcape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 5 0 0 1.83 Inchcape 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.20, suggesting a potential downside of 36.51%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Inchcape.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -32.05% N/A -79.53% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shift Technologies and Inchcape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.9% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and Inchcape’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $670.75 million 0.05 -$172.04 million ($17.19) -0.11 Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inchcape has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

