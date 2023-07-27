Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.30-$9.70 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.58. 562,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.70. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

