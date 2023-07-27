ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $630.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

NOW stock traded down $14.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $562.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,333. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.39, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.26.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

