Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock remained flat at $41.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 771,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

