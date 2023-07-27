Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$0.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Selective Insurance Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.99 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 142,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

