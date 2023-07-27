SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.70

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SEGRO Stock Down 1.3 %

SGRO traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 775.40 ($9.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,023. The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,101 ($14.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 765.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 791.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.21).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

