Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Plans GBX 0.84 Dividend

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SREI traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.65 ($0.56). 371,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,554. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.50 million, a PE ratio of 362.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.89. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 39.60 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.90 ($0.73).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

