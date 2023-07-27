Samuel Mohan Acquires 58,000 Shares of Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Mohan bought 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$19,720.00 ($13,324.32).

Samuel Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Frontier Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Frontier Energy Company Profile

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

