Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
