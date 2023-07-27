Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.