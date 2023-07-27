Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $74,266.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $1,884,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.3% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.