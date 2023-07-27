Russell Echlov Acquires 600 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) Director Russell Echlov purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $14,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.39. 50,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

