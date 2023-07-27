Rush Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 414,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 25th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

